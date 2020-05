NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is offering a new incentive to donate to the agency.

Now when you make a donation of $20 to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation, you can receive the agency’s new vintage-feel hat.

All proceeds from the donations go to wildlife conservation, according to TWRA.

To make a donation and receive a cap of your own, visit the website, create an account, click the licensing catalog and look under specialty.