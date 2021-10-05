TWRA selling hat with pink patch through October to benefit breast cancer non-profit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is doing its part to help those affected by breast cancer.

The TWRA issued a release stating that during October 2021, the agency will be selling a pink patch and hats with the patch as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The entirety of the proceeds from the sales will go to Casting for Recovery, which TWRA describes as “a nonprofit organization that exists to take women affected by breast cancer fly fishing.”

The patches can be bought for $10, and the hats cost $20. To purchase the patches and hats, click here.