TWRA: Search underway for missing female boater on Norris Lake in Claiborne County

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman is missing after she went overboard on Norris Lake in Claiborne County.

According to a release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, a woman in her 70s went overboard for a pontoon boat near Rock Harbor.

Her husband, also in his 70s, entered the water in an attempt to rescue her, but he was unsuccessful according to the release.

The husband swam to a nearby island where he was picked up by a passing boat.

The release says the man was taken to UT Medical Center, and the woman has not been recovered as of Thursday night.

The Claiborne County rescue squad had conducted search efforts but eventually ended their search for Thursday night.

Overnight, two TWRA investigators arrived and deployed a remote-operated vehicle to look for the woman.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details online and on-air.