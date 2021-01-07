TWRA: Reward doubled to $5,000 for information on poached elk in East Tennessee

Note: The above photo is not an actual photo of the poached elk involved in the investigation.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the reward for information related to a poached elk in East Tennessee has doubled.

A release from TWRA says the reward has been increased from $2,500 to $5,000.

TWRA reports the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has matched the reward originally offered by other wildlife organizations.

The Pine Mountain Long Beards chapter of the NWTF and the Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association had offered a $2,500 reward for information after the elk carcass was found in Claiborne County on December 31, 2020.

TWRA officers believe the elk had been shot within a few days of when it was found.

The release says “multiple parts of the elk had been removed from the scene including the head, leading them to believe it was likely an antlered bull.”

A TWRA spokesperson said on Monday that the agency had taken a few calls related to the elk, but they had not developed any solid leads at the time.

As of Wednesday, TWRA says there are still no leads.

If you have any information related to the elk, you are asked to call Wildlife Officer Brenden Marlow at (615)571-4792.