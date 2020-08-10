TWRA: Monroe Co. couple flown to hospital after explosion at Blue Springs Marina in Kingston

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were flown to UT Medical Center Saturday night after an explosion in their engine hatch at Blue Springs Marina on Watts Bar Lake.

According to a Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency Facebook post the two were married and had serious injuries from the incident.

The dock and six boats were damaged, causing two to sink. Officers went to each boat on the dock to be sure everyone was accounted for.

The call came in around 8:30 pm after reports of “small explosions” on docked boats. Multiple Wildlife Officers, UT Lifestar, Roane EMS, multiple Roane Co Fire Units and TBI all responded.

Volunteer Electric also assisted by turning off power to the marina.

The incident is still under investigation.