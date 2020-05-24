TWRA investigating fatal boating incident near Ft. Loudon Dam

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — TWRA wildlife officers continue to investigate a fatal boating incident that occurred below Ft. Loudon Dam Sunday morning, according to a press release.

The release stated that after 10 a.m., Michael Hopkins, 39, of Oliver Springs and David Morris, 50, of Clinton were fishing from a boat below Ft. Loudon Dam when the engine failed to start.

The boat was pulled into the spillway, and both men who were wearing life jackets entered the water at separate times before the boat sank.

Bystanders rescued Hopkins.

A dive team recovered the body of Morris almost a mile downstream.