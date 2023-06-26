KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) reminds the public not to abandon any captive animal after a caiman was found on a Knoxville business loading dock on June 21.

Courtesy of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA)

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) assisted the Knoxville Police Department and Knoxville Animal Control around 8:30 a.m. regarding an abandoned caiman in a mid-size aquarium left on a loading dock of a local business, a release stated.

The agency reminds captive wildlife owners to not abandon any animal due to safety and biological threats to humans and ecosystems.

“Spectacled caimans, which may grow up to eight feet in length, pose a serious threat to human safety,” said TWRA Captive Wildlife Coordinator Captain Rusty Boles. “Whenever exotic species are released into the environment, they can negatively impact native wildlife. Releasing captive wildlife is not only illegal, it’s very irresponsible.”

According to the TWRA, the agency and Knoxville Police delivered the caiman to a facility experienced in handling the species.

For more information on laws relating to captive wildlife in Tennessee, click here.