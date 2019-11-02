TWRA: Deer hunter injured in Saturday morning boating accident

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A deer hunter was seriously injured early Saturday morning in a boating incident on Melton Hill Lake near Oak Ridge Wildlife Management Area.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers say three deer hunters going to hunt Oak Ridge WMA launched an aluminum boat at Solway Boat Ramp and headed towards the management area in dense fog.

According to a TWRA press release, around 6:30 a.m., Christopher Beckler, 47, of Cleveland, Tenn. was ejected when the boat ran aground near the Freels Bend area.

Beckler was near the front of the boat using a spotlight to assist his son Dawson Beckler, 21, who was operating the vessel under dark and foggy conditions.

Beckler was thrown into the water near the shoreline, knocked unconscious and rescued by his son and a third occupant, Glenn Swafford, 52, also of Cleveland.

Following the incident, Beckler was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with head and facial injuries but is expected to recover, the release said.

The incident remains under investigation by TWRA.