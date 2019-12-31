TWRA: Campbell Co. man charged in elk killing

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been charged with multiple violations in relation to the illegal killing of a cow elk on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in Campbell County.

PREVIOUS: $2,000.00 reward for information on people responsible for illegally killing an Elk

According to a release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Sean Doney, 33, of Caryville was charged with five violations on December 30 after he allegedly admitted to illegally killing the elk.

Doney’s charges include:

Hunting Big Game in Closed Season

Hunting Without a License

Hunting without Hunter Education

Illegal Take of Big Game

Failure to Retrieve Game on a WMA

The release says a “high-powered rifle” was seized from Doney.

Doney is scheduled to appear in court on February 20.

TWRA reports that Doney was identified as a suspect in the elk killing by members of the public after a $2,000 reward for information leading to conviction was offered.

The animal was found lying in a food plot and was wearing a GPS collar designated “Cow #15” as part of a 3-year Elk research study with the University of Tennessee.