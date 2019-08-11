TWRA: Body of missing boater recovered in Norris Lake

UPDATE: TWRA says the body of Kevin Beyersdofer was recovered from Norris lake at 3:34 p.m.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – The search for a missing boater, who went missing after jumping into Norris Lake from a boat, continues Saturday afternoon.

Kevin Beyersdofer, 24, from Cincinnati, Ohio, jumped into Norris Lake from the top deck of a pontoon boat at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon near Cedar Creek Bridge. He never resurfaced.

Several people on the boat and other bystanders entered the water to search but were unsuccessful.

Members of the Campbell and Anderson Co Rescue Squads began searching for the missing swimmer and they were later joined by a TWRA investigator with a Remote Operated Vehicle to assist in the search.

The search was suspended around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning and resumed at 8 a.m.

The search is ongoing.

