TWRA: Boat overturns below Ft. Loudoun Dam, seriously injures 2 fishermen

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two fishermen have been seriously injured after a boating accident in Loudon County.

According to a release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, one man is in critical condition after a boat capsized below Ft. Loudoun Dam Monday morning.

Officials say the two men, both from the Maggie Valley area in North Carolina, were capsized after water falling from the spill gate overturned the boat.

Both men were reportedly wearing life jackets when they entered the water, but only one was still wearing his when local fishing guides recovered them.

One of the fishermen was taken to Ft. Loudoun Medical Center and is in serious condition.

The other fishermen was airlifted to UT Medical Center and is in critical condition.

The TWRA is investigating the incident.