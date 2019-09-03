TWRA apologizes for tweet dissing UT football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has issued an apology after taking a jab at the Tennessee Vols football team on Twitter following the team’s loss to Georgia State on Saturday.

Monday, TWRA tweeted an update about the 42′ cabin cruiser that caught fire and sank around 7 a.m. Saturday morning in the Tennessee River at the Vol Navy docks.

“The 42 foot cabin cruiser that sank off the Vol Navy docks on Saturday morning was recovered that afternoon by Tow Boat US,” TWRA wrote. “Wonder if they are in the business of football team recovery? The Tennessee #Vols sure got shipwrecked.”

The tweet came after the Vols suffered an embarrassing 38-30 loss to the Georgia State Panthers at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

TWRA deleted the tweet and posted an apology Wednesday.

“We offer our apologies to @UTKnoxville & @Vol_Football team,” TWRA wrote. “Yesterday, a lighthearted statement was made but we now realize it was entirely inappropriate & we sincerely apologize. We look forward to supporting the team and the University in every way possible. # GoBigOrange!”

We offer our apologies to @UTKnoxville & @Vol_Football team. Yesterday, a lighthearted statement was made but we now realize it was entirely inappropriate & we sincerely apologize. We look forward to supporting the team and the University in every way possible. #GoBigOrange! pic.twitter.com/ikBKEew3s7 — TWRA (@tnwildlife) September 3, 2019

