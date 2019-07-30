TWRA announces new Crossville Shooting Sports Park to open August 1

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the opening of the Crossville Shooting Sports Park on Albert Frye Road will happen on August 1.

According to a release from the TWRA, the opening will be accompanied by a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The park’s opening is a joint effort between the TWRA and Crossville Shooting Sports Park, which is a nonprofit that promotes shooting sports for all ages.

The park is over 150 acres and includes two 13-station sporting clay ranges, five skeet and trap combo ranges, a European bunker trap that meets Olympic standards and ranges for rifles, handguns and archery.

There will be an 11,000 square foot facility for events and classes in the park.

TWRA Hunter Education and Boating Safety Coordinator Captain Matt Clarey expressed gratitude to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for allocating funds and investing time and former Cumberland County Mayor Kenneth Carey.

Carey Garrison, the International Shooting Sport Federation World Champion, practices at the Crossville Shooting Sports Park.