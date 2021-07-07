TWRA: 6 serious injuries, 21 BUI arrests made during ‘Operation Dry Water’

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reports no fatal boating incidents occurred over the July 4 holiday weekend, but serious injuries were reported.

TWRA conducted “Operation Dry Water” over the holiday weekend to educate the public about the dangers of boating under the influence and attempt to prevent accidents on the water. TWRA officers were on high alert for any boaters under the influence over the course of the operation.

According to Matthew Cameron, the public information officer for the TWRA, six serious injuries occurred between July 3-5 on Tennessee waters.

TWRA reports there were also seven incidents involving property damage across the state.

21 boating under the influence arrests were made during Operation Dry Water, according to Cameron. In 2020, 11 BUI arrests were made in Tennessee.

On July 1, legislation took effect in Tennessee that heightens the penalties of boating under the influence charges to being equivalent to driving under the influence.