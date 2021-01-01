TWRA: $2,500 reward offered for information regarding poached elk in East Tenn.

Note: The above photo is not an actual photo of the poached elk involved in the investigation.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Wildlife agencies are offering a reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to a conviction in the case of a poached elk in East Tennessee.

According to a release from TWRA, the elk was poached on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in Claiborne County, around the Clairfield area.

TWRA says the $2,500 reward is being offered in exchange for information leading to the conviction of the person or group responsible.

A hunter found the elk carcass early on Thursday, January 31.

TWRA Wildlife Officers arrived and determined it had been shot in the last few days.

The release says, “multiple parts of the elk had been removed from the scene including the head, leading them to believe it was likely an antlered bull.”

TWRA is continuing to investigate and has taken biological evidence.

The release says the Pine Mountain Long Beards Chapter of the NWTF and the Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association put up the reward.

Anyone with information should contact investigators at (615) 571-4792.