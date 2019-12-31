LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5:30

Two wounded in shooting outside of Walmart in Chattanooga

Tennessee

by: The Associated Press, News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
police lights generic_1512305380747_29804902_ver1.0_640_360 (1)_1517158359069.jpg.jpg

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP/WJHL) — Two men were shot Tuesday in the parking lot outside a Walmart in Tennessee, and one of the victims had life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m., and the suspect fled in a vehicle, Chattanooga Police Department spokeswoman Elisa Myzal said. The second victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Myzal said. Both were taken to a hospital.

WDEF reports that the shooting happened near 490 Greenway View Drive.

Police were interviewing multiple witnesses on Tuesday afternoon. They also had called in the Tennessee Highway Patrol to help with the investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss