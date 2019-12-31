Two wounded in shooting outside of Walmart in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP/WJHL) — Two men were shot Tuesday in the parking lot outside a Walmart in Tennessee, and one of the victims had life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m., and the suspect fled in a vehicle, Chattanooga Police Department spokeswoman Elisa Myzal said. The second victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Myzal said. Both were taken to a hospital.

WDEF reports that the shooting happened near 490 Greenway View Drive.

Police were interviewing multiple witnesses on Tuesday afternoon. They also had called in the Tennessee Highway Patrol to help with the investigation.