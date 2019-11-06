Two TDOT contractors killed on I-40; trooper injured

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WREG)— The westbound lanes of I-40 in Arlington were blocked for several hours following a crash that killed two Tennessee Department of Transportation contractors and left a state trooper injured.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. near mile marker 26 close to Airline.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, two workers with A & A Safety out of Ohio were replacing reflectors in the middle of the road when they were struck and killed.

The trooper was injured when his patrol car was hit. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Wow. This is a THP cruiser that was hit this morning by a big rig near Arlington. A trooper was inside at the time. He is at the hospital. Sadly, 2 TDOT contractors were killed. The workers were replacing reflectors in the road when they were struck & killed. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/hPUEZZoVvA — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) November 6, 2019

WREG’s Melissa Moon was told that one lane of traffic was shut down and the trooper had his lights on when they were all hit.

Moon reported that she saw multiple law enforcement officers on the scene and an 18-wheeler off the roadway. The THP confirmed that the tractor-trailer was involved in the accident.

TDOT released a statement following the crash saying, “We are extremely saddened by the loss of two contract workers from @AandASafety1 and for the @TNHighwayPatrol officer who was injured in a work zone crash on I-40 outside Memphis this morning. Please Work with Us. Move Over- Slow down.”

We are extremely saddened by the loss of two contract workers from @AandASafety1 and for the @TNHighwayPatrol officer who was injured in a work zone crash on I-40 outside Memphis this morning. Please Work with Us, Move Over – Slow down. #SlowDown #MoveOver #WorkwithUs pic.twitter.com/2RcJ8Of5P3 — myTDOT (@myTDOT) November 6, 2019

Early Wednesday morning, the Tennessee Department of Transportation reported that the eastbound lanes were closed and westbound lanes open, but around 5:30 a.m. stated that had been switched. The eastbound lanes were opened and the westbound lanes were closed near mile marker 26.

All lanes were reopened around 9:30 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were both called to the scene.