KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two longtime attractions in Pigeon Forge have added new sights to see this summer.

The Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud adds a comedic twist on one of American history’s most infamous feuds, sending guests back in time with a night of fun, laughter, and food. Enjoy a four-course meal before the show even starts. If you look closely, you might see your server join the act, too.

The Hatfield & McCoy Dinner show also offers live music and animals within the full two-hour show. Take the whole family out to enjoy some great food and a clever twist on an infamous part of history. Now, audience members can take part in the show too. Which side will you be on–Hatfield or McCoy

To book your seats, find them online or call (865) 908-7469 and be sure to arrive 45 minutes before showtime.

Another Pigeon Forge attraction that is bringing new sites to see is the Dolly Parton Stampede.

The stampede is now in its 35th season — entertaining thousands of guests every year. Dolly Parton herself coined the stampede dinner show as “The Smokies Most Fun Place to Eat.” They offer a 4-course meal during the show and encourage guests to get in on the fun. Over thirty majestic horses prance through the 35-square foot arena for an immersive show like no other.

To book your seats, visit the Dolly Parton Stampede online or call 865-453-4400.

The newest addition is their show happening off the ground. Aerial acts will now be included in the show and you can view the night at a full 360 view.