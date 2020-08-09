Two people flown to hospital following explosion in Roan County

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officers responded to a call Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. on Watts Bar Lake at Blue Springs Marina in Roan County after reports of several small explosions on moored vessels at the marina, according to a press release.

A married couple from Monroe County sustained serious injuries when an explosion occurred in their engine hatch. Both were flown by helicopter to UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

Both remain in the hospital.

The dock withstood damage, and six vessels sustained damage, sinking two.

TWRA officers traveled boat-to-boat to confirm all people were accounted for. Volunteer Electric assisted with cutting power to the marina.

The incident remains under investigation.