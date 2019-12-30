Two people dead after shooting at Rocky Top Apartments, Knoxville police confirm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Rocky Top Apartments that left two people dead.

KPD said that a call came in about a shooting at 5:41 p.m on Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two deceased males from gunshot wounds inside one of the apartments. It is believed that the shooting took place in the apartment.

By 6:00 p.m., officers detained two persons of interest for questioning regarding the incident.

This is an active investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.