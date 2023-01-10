Will Hatfield, left, and Ray Boone walked away from a job site in Knoxville on Monday Jan. 9, 2023.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two inmates who walked away from a work release job site Monday afternoon.

Ray Boone, 27, is 5’10 and has brown eyes and hair. Will Hatfield, 31, has sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. The two were working at a job site in the 700 block of Henley Street.

The sheriff’s office said both were wearing gray long sleeve work release shirts with KCSO on them and the original inmate shirts under those and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 865-215-2243.

Will Hatfield (Knox County Sheriff’s Office) Ray Boone (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

They are believed to have walked away from the site around 5 p.m.

According to the spokesperson, Sheriff Tom Spangler, patrol units and detectives are searching for the inmates.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with additional information from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.