Two injured in Oak Court Mall shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call near the Oak Court Mall in East Memphis Saturday evening around 6:20 after a man had been shot and a child had also been injured.

Police said the man was transported to Regional One in critical condition and that the child had been transported to LeBonheur in non-critical condition. WREG has been told the child is expected to survive his injuries.



According to Memphis Police, two people were detained following this shooting.



No one has been charged in this incident yet.

