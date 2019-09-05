PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pigeon Forge police are investigating after two people were found dead at a local cabin late Wednesday.
A woman’s body was later found inside the cabin.
The identities of the victims are being withheld until next of kin have been notified.
No other suspects are being sought at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- Two dead at Pigeon Forge cabin after police respond to shooting
- Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Norfolk, Va. neighborhood
- Kingsport Theatre Guild presents “110 Stories” in remembrance of September 11th attacks
- Inaugural flight from Dallas arrives at Tri-Cities Airport Wednesday
- PHOTOS: Florida sky turns purple after Hurricane Dorian passes by