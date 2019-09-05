Two dead at Pigeon Forge cabin after police respond to shooting

Tennessee

by: WATE 6 staff

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pigeon Forge police are investigating after two people were found dead at a local cabin late Wednesday.

A woman’s body was later found inside the cabin.

The identities of the victims are being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

No other suspects are being sought at this time.

