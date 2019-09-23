Two dead after multi-vehicle collision in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash involving three vehicles in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park resulted in two fatalities Saturday.

According to a release from GSMNP, the crash occurred just after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Rangers responded to the crash on Newfound Gap Road south of Carlos Campbell Overlook.

Rangers say a Volkswagen traveling south and a GMC headed north struck. Both drivers died from injuries sustained.

The driver of the Volkswagen was positively identified as James Henning, 64, of St. Ann, Missouri.

The driver of the GMC was identified as 53-year-old Rodney W. Schwartz of Sevierville, Tennessee.

Immediately after the crash, a Chevrolet Cruz rear-ended the GMC. The driver and passengers of the Chevrolet were taken to Leconte Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Tennessee Highway Patrol and Gatlinburg Fire and Rescue also responded to the crash.

The road was closed for about three hours following the collision.