Two charged with burglary after breaking into Neyland Stadium to steal beer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people are facing burglary charges after they were found inside Neyland Stadium attempting to steal beer from concessions.

Spencer Ngumuya, 19, and Rachel Barber, 20, are facing felony burglary charges after Knoxville police responded to a possible burglary at Neyland Stadium around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Dispatch observed five individuals on camera inside the stadium. Officers made contact with three individuals who had just crawled out from under the perimeter fence near Gate 22, one of which admitted to driving the group to the stadium.

Ngumuya and Barber were observed still inside the fence with two 24-packs of beer, valued at $624 total, near the location where the other three individuals had crawled out. The two were detained by officers without incident.

Barber and Ngumuya will be arraigned on Tuesday, May 5.