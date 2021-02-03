TVA, TDEC to develop statewide electric vehicle fast charging network

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Valley Authority and state environmental officials are teaming up to create a network of electric vehicle fast charging stations across the state.

TVA and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) have signed an agreement to fund a network of 50 charging stations, placing stations every 50 miles along Tennessee’s interstates and major highways.

TDEC says this would double the state’s existing fast charging network.

Officials hope the network will promote the use of electric vehicles, spur economic investment, and reduce carbon emissions.

The project is estimated to cost $20 million. TDEC will contribute $5 million from the state’s Volkswagen Diesel Settlement Environmental Mitigation fund. The rest of the project will be funded by TVA, other partners, and program participant cost share.