TVA: Knox County Bomb Squad investigates suspicious package at Norris Dam, area safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority called the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad “out of an abundance of caution” Thursday night to check on a suspicious package left at Norris Dam.

The public utility said in a tweet at 7:42 p.m. that the area is safe and there is no danger to the public or the facility. The roadway across the top of the dam was not yet open for the public.

Out of an abundance of caution, TVA Police asked for assistance from the @knoxsheriff Bomb Squad to investigate a suspicious bag on the bridge at Norris Dam. Law enforcement has determined there is no danger to the public or facility, and the area is safe. — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) December 27, 2019

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was called to provide support at the scene. The FBI was also at the scene.

No other information was available.