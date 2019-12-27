TVA: Knox County Bomb Squad investigates suspicious package at Norris Dam, area safe

Tennessee

by: WATE Staff

TVA’s Norris Dam (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority called the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad “out of an abundance of caution” Thursday night to check on a suspicious package left at Norris Dam.

The public utility said in a tweet at 7:42 p.m. that the area is safe and there is no danger to the public or the facility. The roadway across the top of the dam was not yet open for the public.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was called to provide support at the scene. The FBI was also at the scene.

No other information was available.

