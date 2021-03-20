TVA issues statement about racism following spa shootings in Atlanta

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Agencies across the countries are continuing to offer support for the Asian-Pacific Islander community following the recent spa shootings in Atlanta.

On Tuesday, police said a gunman attacked three separate Asian-owned and operated spas in the Atlanta area and killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women. In response, lawmakers in Washington have been pushing for discussion and policies against anti-Asian violence.

Tennessee Valley Authority was the latest agency to issue a statement on Saturday offering support for those impacted by racism.

At TVA, we strongly oppose all forms of racism. pic.twitter.com/rzgB2VzBzY — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) March 20, 2021

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said the order to lower the flags is “a demonstration of unity with our Asian-American friends” through Monday.

Through Monday, flags are lowered to half-staff at all @CityKnoxvilleTN facilities in remembrance of the victims of this week's shootings in Atlanta and also as a demonstration of unity with our Asian-American friends, neighbors and family members here in Knoxville. pic.twitter.com/Csj3orhizK — Mayor Kincannon (@MayorKincannon) March 19, 2021

A vigil to show support for the Asian community is also scheduled for Sunday, March 21, at 7:15 p.m. at Krutch Park in Knoxville.

