TVA investigating death at Watts Bar Nuclear Plant

SPRING CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – The death of a contractor employee at Watts Bar Nuclear Plant has prompted an investigation by the Tennessee Valley Authority. A TVA press release stated the fatality does not appear work-related at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said the man was found unconscious overnight Thursday at the plant in Spring City, 65 miles southwest of Knoxville, and could not be revived despite medical attention.

A TVA spokesperson said a full investigation will be conducted into the death, and the identity is being withheld at this time. The utility released the following statement: