TVA expects reservoirs to rise above summer pool after heavy rainfall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Valley Authority says water levels will rise above normal at many of its reservoirs due to recent heavy rainfall across the region.

TVA says water levels at South Holston, Watauga, Cherokee, Norris, Tims Ford, and Nottely reservoirs will exceed summer pool levels as tributary dams store water to prevent flooding downstream.

All reservoirs on the Tennessee River except Kentucky Lake are also expected to exceed summer pool levels. TVA is moving large amounts of water through dams on the Tennessee River for flood control.

According to TVA, a large portion of the Tennessee Valley received between four and five inches of rain.

You can track reservoir levels on TVA’s website.