TVA calling for public input on vegetation management activities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Tennessee Valley Authority is calling for public input on the proposed alternatives for vegetation management activities on its transmission systems rights of way during fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

A Draft Environmental Assessment is available for public review and comment at www.tva.com/nepa.

TVA’s recommended action would use an Integrated Vegetation Management approach to promote a meadow-like environment with vegetation that does not interfere with the safe and reliable operation of the transmission system. This would entail removing incompatible vegetation and place a mix of herbaceous and low-growing shrubs in the area.

The maintenance of trees will be assessed through aerial inspection, ground inspections, and if needed, field inspections. Trees that are identified as a risk will be removed.

The management of vegetation is needed to ensure the transmission system can continue to provide reliable power. If vegetation in the right-of-way of the transmission system is not managed, it could lead to wildfires, major power outages, and injury to life or property.

Public input can be submitted through August 6, 2021, online at www.tva.com/nepa, by email to nepa@tva.gov, and by mail in writing to Anita Masters, NEPA Specialist, Tennessee Valley Authority, 1101 Market Street, BR 2C, Chattanooga, Tenn. 37402. All comments received will become a part of the public record, including names and addresses, and will be considered in the development of the final EA.