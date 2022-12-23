KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority has ended intermittent rolling blackouts across East Tennessee caused by an increased strain on their power system. The federally owned utility corporation is still asking customers to voluntarily reduce electricity usage.

TVA said around 12:30 p.m. that the extremely cold temperatures across the region are creating unprecedented demands on the power system. According to the TVA, businesses and the public are asked to help by immediately reducing electric power usage “as much as possible without sacrificing safety.” In addition, TVA said that it along with local power companies are taking proactive steps to temporarily reduce power supplies to certain local areas, which may create brief, intermittent power outages to homes and businesses.

The Knoxville Utility Board said that it is being required to reduce power load because of extreme demand on the electric system and that customers are likely to experience temporary outages until TVA provides more information. As of 3:00 p.m., less than 1,000 KUB customers were without power according to the board’s outage map. An additional tweet from KUB said it is striving to keep rolling outages to 15 minutes and is rotating outages across the service area until TVA lifts the requirement.

KUB updated just before 1:40 p.m. that TVA had lifted the rolling outage requirement, but crews were still working on restoration efforts from overnight damage caused by strong winds.

Appalachian Electric Cooperative also shared that the TVA was beginning 15-minute rolling blackouts on the circuits for Rutledge, Oak Grove, Jefferson City, and Piedmont. The cooperative also said that the blackouts will not affect critical loads, such as hospitals, but they would continue the blackouts as long as the TVA requests it. AEC announced around 1 p.m. that rolling blackouts had been terminated, but because of the high winds and downed trees, some members may still experience outages. Linemen are working on outages as they occur throughout the system, AEC said.

According to the release from Oak Ridge, the blackouts only impacted about 2% of Oak Ridge Electric Customers and lasted for about 30 minutes. Around 1 p.m., a spokesperson for the City of Oak Ridge said that the rolling blackouts for Oak Ridge had been terminated by the TVA.

Sevier County EMA also released that Sevier County Electric System will be conducting the rolling blackouts as well.

Just after noon, Lenoir City Utility Board also announced the implementation of 15-minute rolling blackouts as mandated by TVA. around 1 p.m., LCUB said that TVA informed it that generator power was restored and the power outages had been terminated.

TVA asks customers to reduce power usage amid frigid temperatures

Earlier today, TVA asked people across East Tennessee to take steps to reduce their power usage.

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated with new information.