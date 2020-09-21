TSA finds loaded firearms at all major Tennessee airports in 1 week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — During the week of September 13-20, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported eight loaded firearms at security checkpoints in Tennessee. This includes at least one in every major airport in the state.

TSA officials released this list of locations, discovery dates and weapon types:

Nashville International Airport (BNA)

9/14/2020; loaded Sig Sauer .380 caliber

9/17/2020; loaded Sig Sauer .380 caliber

9/17/2020; loaded North American Arms Derringer .22 caliber

9/18/2020; loaded Ruger 9mm

Memphis International Airport (MEM)

9/18/2020; loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm

McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS)

9/20/2020; loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber

Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA)

9/18/2020; loaded Glock .380 caliber

Tri-Cities Airport (TRI)

9/17/2020; loaded Ruger 9mm

TSA officers notified law enforcement each time a weapon was discovered. The weapons and passengers were then removed from the checkpoint area.

Firearms are prohibited in carry-on baggage. They may be transported in checked baggage, so long as they are declared to the airline, locked in a proper carrying case and unloaded.

Even with much lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints. Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport. Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee

TSA officers said they’ve detected 106 firearms at Tennessee airports so far this year. A total of 139 were detected across the state last year. For more information about TSA prohibited items, click here.