‘Trump Train’ car parade comes through Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds took to the open road in East Tennessee on Saturday, showing support for President Donald Trump and local law enforcement.

A “Trump Train” parade made its way through Knoxville, starting around Kingston Pike and ending at Hardin Valley Academy.

Event organizer Caden Hibbert say he was proud to see the support from people across the region.

He also said this was “one final show of support” for President Trump before the Nov. 3 election.

