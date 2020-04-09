Trump criticizes TVA president, says pay is too high

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — President Donald Trump took a swipe at the compensation of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s president, suggesting the executive’s pay was too high.
The president, who appoints the TVA’s board, was asked a question at his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday, and the questioner said the head of TVA “made $8 million last year.”
Trump called it “ridiculous” and suggested he could cut CEO Jeff Lyash’s salary.
But Trump got pushback from a member of his own party, Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander.
Alexander says TVA doesn’t receive federal taxpayer subsidies or appropriations. He says the president shouldn’t attack TVA during a pandemic.
Alexander released this statement Wednesday night:
“Attacking TVA doesn’t do one thing to solve the pandemic and has no place in federal COVID-19 response legislation. TVA does not receive one dollar in federal taxpayer subsidies or federal appropriations. To help families pay their electric bills and keep their power on during this crisis, TVA has made $1 billion in credit available to help 154 local electric utilities in seven states. White House staff is unfortunately spreading inaccurate information. When this crisis is over, I’ll be glad to explain to them the facts about the TVA CEO’s pay, which is lower than other big utilities, and TVA’s rates, which are among the lowest in the country, and the number of federal taxpayer dollars going to TVA , which is zero.”Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN)
The TVA also released a statement:
TVA’s mission of service requires that we attract and retain highly skilled individuals in a specialized industry. Although a federal corporation, TVA receives no federal funding for its operations. All funds are generated through wholesale sale of electricity.
TVA employees do not receive federal health or retirement benefits. Benchmarking other utility peers who are competing for the same talent is the only method available to create a competitive compensation system.
TVA’s CEO total compensation is in the bottom 25% of utility peers as confirmed by independent auditors and approved annually by the TVA Board of Directors.
Unlike most federal agencies, TVA complies with Securities and Exchange Commission requirements, posting detailed annual reports that include total compensation of TVA’s senior executives.
SEC regulations require TVA to note deferred compensation, such as accrued retirement, each year as part of our annual 10-K report. As a result of these factors, TVA CEO total compensation numbers compared to other federal workers do not represent an equal comparison.
At TVA, no federal taxpayer funding is involved in compensation or benefits and the full details of total compensation are not consistent.Tennessee Valley Authority