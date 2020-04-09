Trump criticizes TVA president, says pay is too high

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — President Donald Trump took a swipe at the compensation of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s president, suggesting the executive’s pay was too high.

The president, who appoints the TVA’s board, was asked a question at his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday, and the questioner said the head of TVA “made $8 million last year.”

Trump called it “ridiculous” and suggested he could cut CEO Jeff Lyash’s salary.

But Trump got pushback from a member of his own party, Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander.

Alexander says TVA doesn’t receive federal taxpayer subsidies or appropriations. He says the president shouldn’t attack TVA during a pandemic.

Alexander released this statement Wednesday night:

“Attacking TVA doesn’t do one thing to solve the pandemic and has no place in federal COVID-19 response legislation. TVA does not receive one dollar in federal taxpayer subsidies or federal appropriations. To help families pay their electric bills and keep their power on during this crisis, TVA has made $1 billion in credit available to help 154 local electric utilities in seven states. White House staff is unfortunately spreading inaccurate information. When this crisis is over, I’ll be glad to explain to them the facts about the TVA CEO’s pay, which is lower than other big utilities, and TVA’s rates, which are among the lowest in the country, and the number of federal taxpayer dollars going to TVA , which is zero.” Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN)

The TVA also released a statement: