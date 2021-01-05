Trump approves Tennessee disaster declaration for Nashville bombing

A vehicle destroyed in a Christmas Day explosion remains on the street Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — President Donald Trump has approved Tennessee’s request for federal assistance in the aftermath of the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville.

Trump’s declaration that an emergency exists in the state will allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide the Metro Nashville-Davidson County government with disaster relief assistance, supplementing state and local efforts.

“Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency,” the White House said in a news release. “Emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding.”

The explosion injured three people, damaged dozens of buildings, and disrupted communications across the region.