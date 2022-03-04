KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A truck convoy traveling to Washington as part of a protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates was greeted by dozens of area supporters Friday.

The American Freedom Convoy moving across the country stopped at Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike. The group is one of several convoys that plan to converge on Washington in protest of COVID-19 precautions.







“We’re peaceful protesters out here,” said Alan Baguley, a local organizer of the American Freedom Convoy. “We’re going up to try and get our Constitution re-established and trying to get them to do away with all these mandates they are forcing upon us. We’re going up there to have our voices heard. What you’re not hearing is every single person out there. We are their voice.”

The convoy passed through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday after hundreds were seen supporting the movement in St. Louis earlier this week. The convoy is expected to pass through the Tri-Cities region on Friday evening.

The American Freedom Convoy is one of several American protest movements inspired by the Canadian truckers who shut down parts of Ottawa in defiance of COVID-19 vaccine mandates.