KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — How did the chicken cross the road? In Roane County, it fell out of a tractor-trailer and slid.

A commercial truck carrying 42,600 pounds of chicken overturned on I-40 around 9:30 p.m. at Mile Marker 348, near the Harriman exit. A photo shared by a TDOT spokesman shared a photo of the overturned truck showing hundreds of boxes containing raw chicken spilled across the ground.

The westbound left lane reopened around 10 p.m. As of that time, the eastbound left lane was still blocked. The road was clear and traffic flowing smoothly by Friday morning.