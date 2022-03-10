NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A truck driver was injured after a shooting on Interstate 40 in West Nashville late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Exit 201.

Metro police reported the truck driver was shot in the leg by another driver after a road rage incident. The trucker was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with minor injuries.

The suspected shooter has not been taken into custody, and no additional information was immediately released.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has been patrolling Nashville roadways specifically for aggressive drivers. The department has been working to prevent road rage incidents on I-24, particularly the stretch between I-440 and the Rutherford County line.