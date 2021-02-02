TripAdvisor: Gatlinburg ranked No. 1 Trending Destination in U.S., 5th in the world

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – The most trending travel destination in the United States can be found in East Tennessee, according to TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor published its Trending Destinations – United States list and Gatlinburg, Tennessee topped the list!

The list says Gatlinburg’s location in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park makes it “an ideal base for a family looking to explore the park’s numerous offerings.”

EXCITING NEWS! @TripAdvisor just announced that Gatlinburg is the #𝟏 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 in the U.S. and #5 in the World! Just wow! https://t.co/XNlQiR59Gh pic.twitter.com/BDiQDu4RUX — Gatlinburg, TN (@TravelGburg) January 26, 2021

Not far behind in the Number 4 spot was Pigeon Forge, solidifying East Tennessee’s spot as a top-ranked tourist area.

TripAdvisor says Pigeon Forge is such an excellent location because of the nearby wildlife and (of course) Dollywood!

TripAdvisor also published its list of Trending Destinations in the World, where Gatlinburg ranked 5th overall.

The top four worldwide destinations included places like Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Doha, Qatar.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee tweeted Tuesday morning, extending congratulations to Gatlinburg for the accolade.