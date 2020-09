KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- Saturday, quarterback Josh Dobbs was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars and now on Sunday, the VFL is back with the team that drafted him after the Pittsburgh Steelers claimed him off of waivers.

Dobbs was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and on September 9, 2019, he was traded to the Jaguars for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.