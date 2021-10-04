Tour world’s largest convenience store before Tennessee Buc-ees breaks record

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (WATE) — Sister station WATE’s Digital Team visited the current world’s largest convenience store, the New Braunfels Buc-ee’s location in order to give Tennesseans a visual of what to expect when the friendliest beaver makes its way to the Volunteer State.

While the central Texas store currently holds the world record and store managers told us it stands at 68,000 square feet, Buc-ee’s officials say the new Buc-ee’s coming to Sevier County will be bigger. According to their website, the 74,000-square-foot development would surpass the Buc-ee’s Family Travel Center in New Braunfels, Texas as the world’s largest convenience store.

The 200-acre development project at Exit 407 in Sevier County, previously referred to as Project 407, has been named “The 407: Gateway to Adventure.” A release from Kituwah, LLC and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians states they are exploring additional development possibilities such as a world-class golf attraction, a go-cart facility and a distillery experience.

Officials broke ground on the Sevier County Buc-ee’s location on Friday, Sept. 24. The travel center will be 74,000 square feet complete with 120 fueling positions, EV Charging stations and a car wash more than 250 feet long. While Texas is the home of the original Buc-ee’s, Beaver Aplin, president of the travel center company, said at the groundbreaking event that Sevierville will make a great new residence.