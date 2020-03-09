Tornado relief agencies ask volunteers to take a day off

Volunteers Tony Fawbush, left, and Jim Savelyev clean up debris in a residential area Friday, March 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Residents and businesses face a huge cleanup effort after tornadoes hit the state Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville nonprofits were so overwhelmed with volunteers and donations for tornado relief over the weekend that they had to ask helpers to take a day off.

Hands on Nashville operates as a clearing house for volunteers. It posted on its blog Saturday that several projects had been finished and did not need volunteers on Sunday.

The Community Resource Center stopped taking donations on Sunday in order to process and distribute what they already had.

The National Weather Services has said the storm that killed 24 people in Tennessee the pre-dawn hours last Tuesday spawned ten tornadoes.