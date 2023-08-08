KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Weather Service in Morristown has confirmed that an EF2 tornado struck West Knox County amid Monday afternoon’s severe weather. The tornado is the first one reported in the month of August for the area and spanned possibly 200 yards across with winds up to 130 mph.

NWS sent out survey teams Tuesday morning to assess the damage from severe weather that impacted Knox, Loudon and Jefferson counties Monday afternoon.

A NWS Morristown spokesperson told the WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team that two survey teams will be heading out to conduct damage surveys: One team will head to Knoxville and one team will go to Loudon County.

Another NWS team will be out in Jefferson County to survey storm damage there on Tuesday as well.

The Knoxville team started on Hardin Valley Road and Campbell Station Road and worked their way East. The Loudon County team will work with Loudon EMA to coordinate a location, NWS Morristown said.

“Please give us time to assess and understand if we can’t answer every call. We’ll do our best.”

On Monday afternoon fallen trees and debris impacted homes and neighborhoods in Knox County and power outages occurred throughout greater Knox County. The area was under a severe thunderstorm warning at the time. No injuries have been reported.

The preliminary report from NWS on the West Knox County EF2 tornado states that the tornado damaged the Lovell Crossing Apartments.

“The National Weather Service office in Morristown TN will continue to assess the damage across the area today,” NWS Morristown stated in its preliminary report.

The final report is expected later Tuesday.

The WATE 6 Storm Team says the weather on Tuesday is expected to be quieter with slightly less humidity with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Rain is expected to return to the area by Wednesday.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.