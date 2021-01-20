Topgolf bringing Live Stadium Series to Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fans will get the chance to make some of their own sports memories at Neyland Stadium but not necessarily in the sport that is usually played there.

The Topgolf Live Stadium Series is coming May 20-23 to Neyland. Golfers will be able to hit golf balls on to on-field, glowing targets similar to Topgolf’s driving range concepts.

The interactive, in-stadium Topgolf event is meant for every experience level.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 28, at TopgolfLive.com.

Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments. Prices start at $80 for player tickets and $40 for students.



Premium tickets, which are available for $175, include access to drink tickets, a 20% Vol Shop discount, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat, a complimentary Topgolf lifetime membership and a Game Play voucher, redeemable at any U.S. Topgolf location, excluding Topgolf Las Vegas.

Special safety protocols will be implemented throughout the venue to ensure Topgolf Live offers a healthy and safe environment for players and event staff, including: