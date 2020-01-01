TONIGHT: Music City New Year’s Eve Live

” station=”” title=”” title_visible=”true” autoplay=”false” no_pr=”false” disable_muted_autoplay=”false” recommendations=”false” expect_preroll=”true” /]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kick off the new year with a bang! News 2 wants to celebrate the start of 2020 with you. Join us for Music City New Year’s Eve Live!

Live coverage begins at 11:30 p.m. CST / 12:30 a.m. EST.

You can enjoy watching the Music Note Drop from the comforts of your own home! Once Music City New Year’s Eve Live begins you can watch it on this page. At that time, if you don’t see the player click here.

Music City New Year’s Eve Live Details

Hosts Neil Orne and Erica Francis will be LIVE from the Wildhorse Saloon. Three Lane will take the stage behind them to get the party going.

Danielle Breezy, News 2’s Chief Meteorologist, and Joe Breezy, Nationally Syndicated Radio Host, will be joining Neil & Erica LIVE at the Wildhorse.

Get live reports from Bicentennial Mall, where Alex Denis brings you the latest on Nashville’s famous Music Note Drop and preparations for Keith Urban’s special New Year’s Eve concert, which features Stevie Nicks.

Once the Note drops stick around for a special fireworks show and more!

Coverage will conclude at 12:30 am CST.