MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Monday, Tennessee shoppers won’t have to pay any taxes when they buy food at the grocery store.

The grocery sales tax suspension holiday begins on Aug. 1 and will continue all month long. During this period, food and food ingredients may be purchased tax-free.

The state says you’ll still have to pay taxes on alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements and prepared food.

Items that qualify to be tax-exempt are as follows:

Baby food

Baking powder

Baking soda

Beverage powders (other than dietary supplements)

Biscuit mix

Bottled water (carbonated, flavored, sweetened or unsweetened)

Bouillon cubes

Bread

Butter

Cake mixes

Cakes

Canned foods

Cereal

Cheese

Chip dip

Chips (potato, corn, etc.)

Chocolate (unsweetened)

Cocoa (powdered)

Coffee

Condiments (e.g., ketchup, mustard,

mayonnaise)

Cookies

Cooking oil

Dairy products Eggs

Fish and meats

Flavoring extracts

Flour

Food colorings

Frostings

Frozen meals

Fruit (fresh or unsweetened dried)

Fruit juices

Gelatin

Granola and breakfast bars containing flour

Gravies and sauces (mixes or extracts)

Herbs and spices

Honey

Ice (e.g., cubes, crushed)

Ice cream

Jams and jellies

Luncheon meats

Margarine

Marinated raw meats

Meat extracts

Meat tenderizers

Nuts (unsweetened or salted)

Olives

Pasta

Pastries Peanut butter

Pepper

Pickles

Pies

Popcorn

Popsicles

Poultry

Pretzels

Pumpkins

Raisins

Raw eggs, fish, & meats requiring cooking

Relishes

Salad dressing and mixes

Salad oil

Salt (granular)

Seasonings • sherbet

Shortening

Soft drinks

Sugar and sugar substitutes

Sweeteners

Tea (bags, leaves, bottled)

Trail mix

Vegetable juices

Vegetables (fresh, frozen, dried, etc.)

Vinegar

Yeast

Yogurt

For more information, visit here.