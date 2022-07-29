MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Monday, Tennessee shoppers won’t have to pay any taxes when they buy food at the grocery store.
The grocery sales tax suspension holiday begins on Aug. 1 and will continue all month long. During this period, food and food ingredients may be purchased tax-free.
The state says you’ll still have to pay taxes on alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements and prepared food.
Items that qualify to be tax-exempt are as follows:
- Baby food
- Baking powder
- Baking soda
- Beverage powders (other than dietary supplements)
- Biscuit mix
- Bottled water (carbonated, flavored, sweetened or unsweetened)
- Bouillon cubes
- Bread
- Butter
- Cake mixes
- Cakes
- Canned foods
- Cereal
- Cheese
- Chip dip
- Chips (potato, corn, etc.)
- Chocolate (unsweetened)
- Cocoa (powdered)
- Coffee
- Condiments (e.g., ketchup, mustard,
- mayonnaise)
- Cookies
- Cooking oil
- Dairy products
- Eggs
- Fish and meats
- Flavoring extracts
- Flour
- Food colorings
- Frostings
- Frozen meals
- Fruit (fresh or unsweetened dried)
- Fruit juices
- Gelatin
- Granola and breakfast bars containing flour
- Gravies and sauces (mixes or extracts)
- Herbs and spices
- Honey
- Ice (e.g., cubes, crushed)
- Ice cream
- Jams and jellies
- Luncheon meats
- Margarine
- Marinated raw meats
- Meat extracts
- Meat tenderizers
- Nuts (unsweetened or salted)
- Olives
- Pasta
- Pastries
- Peanut butter
- Pepper
- Pickles
- Pies
- Popcorn
- Popsicles
- Poultry
- Pretzels
- Pumpkins
- Raisins
- Raw eggs, fish, & meats requiring cooking
- Relishes
- Salad dressing and mixes
- Salad oil
- Salt (granular)
- Seasonings • sherbet
- Shortening
- Soft drinks
- Sugar and sugar substitutes
- Sweeteners
- Tea (bags, leaves, bottled)
- Trail mix
- Vegetable juices
- Vegetables (fresh, frozen, dried, etc.)
- Vinegar
- Yeast
- Yogurt
For more information, visit here.