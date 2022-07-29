MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Monday, Tennessee shoppers won’t have to pay any taxes when they buy food at the grocery store.

The grocery sales tax suspension holiday begins on Aug. 1 and will continue all month long. During this period, food and food ingredients may be purchased tax-free. 

The state says you’ll still have to pay taxes on alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements and prepared food.

Items that qualify to be tax-exempt are as follows:

  • Baby food
  • Baking powder
  • Baking soda
  • Beverage powders (other than dietary supplements)
  • Biscuit mix
  • Bottled water (carbonated, flavored, sweetened or unsweetened)
  • Bouillon cubes
  • Bread
  • Butter
  • Cake mixes
  • Cakes
  • Canned foods
  • Cereal
  • Cheese
  • Chip dip
  • Chips (potato, corn, etc.)
  • Chocolate (unsweetened)
  • Cocoa (powdered)
  • Coffee
  • Condiments (e.g., ketchup, mustard,
  • mayonnaise)
  • Cookies
  • Cooking oil
  • Dairy products
  • Eggs
  • Fish and meats
  • Flavoring extracts
  • Flour
  • Food colorings
  • Frostings
  • Frozen meals
  • Fruit (fresh or unsweetened dried)
  • Fruit juices
  • Gelatin
  • Granola and breakfast bars containing flour
  • Gravies and sauces (mixes or extracts)
  • Herbs and spices 
  • Honey
  • Ice (e.g., cubes, crushed) 
  • Ice cream 
  • Jams and jellies 
  • Luncheon meats 
  • Margarine 
  • Marinated raw meats 
  • Meat extracts 
  • Meat tenderizers 
  • Nuts (unsweetened or salted) 
  • Olives
  • Pasta 
  • Pastries
  • Peanut butter 
  • Pepper 
  • Pickles 
  • Pies 
  • Popcorn 
  • Popsicles 
  • Poultry 
  • Pretzels 
  • Pumpkins 
  • Raisins 
  • Raw eggs, fish, & meats requiring cooking 
  • Relishes 
  • Salad dressing and mixes 
  • Salad oil 
  • Salt (granular) 
  • Seasonings • sherbet 
  • Shortening 
  • Soft drinks 
  • Sugar and sugar substitutes 
  • Sweeteners 
  • Tea (bags, leaves, bottled) 
  • Trail mix
  • Vegetable juices 
  • Vegetables (fresh, frozen, dried, etc.) 
  • Vinegar 
  • Yeast
  • Yogurt

For more information, visit here.