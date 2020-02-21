TN state senator suggests mothers stay at home with pre-K children rather than work to save taxpayer dollars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) – One Tennessee state senator is suggesting mothers stay at home instead of working and sending their children to pre-school.

Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) has come out against funding early childhood education with taxpayer dollars, arguing a mother should stay home with kids until they are ready for Kindergarten.

According to Bowling, it’s in the best interest of the child and the state to avoid paying for pre-school programs.

“Are the taxpayers going to be obligated to assist in that?” Bowling asked. “My generation, we were encouraged to forgo career until our children were school-age.”

Mothers working in the state are now voicing their displeasure of Bowling’s comments.

<when you have people living near or below the poverty line, the idea that you would have a choice to be a double or single income family is absurd,” said working mother Taylor Lyons.

Senator Bowling has not responded to a request to expand on her comments.

