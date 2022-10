MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Rep. Barbara Cooper, 93, has died, a spokesman for Tennessee’s House Democrats confirmed Wednesday morning.

Cooper represented Memphis in the Tennessee House of Representatives since the late 1990s. She was running to fill the District 86 seat again in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

She was not only the oldest-serving legislator in Tennessee at the time of her death but also the second-oldest state legislator serving in the entire country and the oldest-serving Democrat.

Cooper, a retired Memphis City Schools teacher, graduated from Manassas High School in North Memphis and obtained both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Tennessee State University.

She is remembered as a community advocate who supported reforms for students and the city of Memphis.

I am deeply saddened by the passing of my longtime colleague and dear friend, Barbara Cooper. She was a warrior for her community and the City of Memphis, a tireless advocate on education and equality issues, and just a delightful person. We will all miss her. Karen Camper, House Minority Leader

We send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and supporters of State Representative Barbara Ward Cooper. Rep. Cooper was an icon and history maker in the Tennessee House of Representative. She was a mother figure to all that served with her and she fought vigourously for the voiceless. She will be sorely missed. State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, Chairman of Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators

Barbara Cooper has been a strong advocate for all things that promoted Memphis, whether economic and community development, quality education and healthcare, or efficient transportation. She is beloved by all but particularly by those in South Memphis. We extend our prayers and condolences to her family, friends, the Shelby County legislative delegation, and all her colleagues in the Tennessee General Assembly. Beverly Robertson, Greater Memphis Chamber President & CEO