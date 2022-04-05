NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — In a letter to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, seven Tennessee representatives expressed concern that the state may soon run out of graves promised to those who served in the United States Armed Forces.

Denis McDonough, current Secretary of Veterans Affairs (VA), was asked in the letter to outline current plans to increase the availability of federal veteran graves in locations statewide. You can find the full letter below:

“Of the five national veterans cemeteries located in Tennessee serving our veteran constituents and their families,” the letter read, “Only two currently have burial space available and even these limited spaces are rapidly running out.”

According to federal guidelines, honorably discharged veterans, deceased active-duty service members and their spouses or minor children are eligible to be interred at national cemeteries through an application process. VA instructions add that while veterans can apply for a cemetery that they prefer, there is no guarantee that they will be offered a plot at that specific location.

The National Cemetery Administration shows that three of Tennessee’s five federal locations are only accepting cremation burials, rather than casketed burials.

Mountain Home National Cemetery, located on Johnson City’s VA campus alongside James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Hospital, indicates open burial plots for qualifying veterans. The only other location open to non-cremated burial is located in Chattanooga.

At the state level, five cemeteries are administered by the state of Tennessee with the help of VA grant funding. Of those, some reported a wide availability of burial space::

Staff at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery located on Gov. John Sevier Highway told News Channel 11 that current plots are expected to be filled around 2070, with multiple burial options.

The East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Lyons View Pike was reported as full by state staff, with the only remaining room reserved for the spouses of those already buried.

The Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville expects to have available plots for 100 years or longer, with multiple burial options.

Staff with the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery simply stated that they had 260 acres within the complex, refusing to specify further.

The letter was signed by GOP Representatives Diana Harshbarger, Tim Burchett, Charles Fleischmann, Scott DesJarlais, John Rose, Mark Green and David Kustoff.

“As Tennessee’s representatives in the United States House of Representatives,” the letter reads, “We request your planned solution to this growing crisis of cemetery availability for our veteran constituents.”

McDonough was asked to respond to the letter by April 30.